

A small plane crashed in the parking lot of a shopping center in California on Sunday. (Photo: Ella Pham)

A small plane crashed in a shopping center parking lot in Santa Ana, Calif., on Sunday afternoon, with local media reporting several fatalities.

The Orange County Fire Authority said fire and rescue units were sent to a the 3900 block of Bristol Street for a report of a plane down. Footage and photos on social media showed the wreckage of a twin-engine Cessna aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 414 declared an emergency before crashing into a mall parking lot in the vicinity of Orange County’s John Wayne Airport. The FAA launched an investigation into the crash, and added that the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause.

A Cessna 414 aircraft declared an emergency and crashed into a mall parking lot near the the @JohnWayneAir in Santa Ana, CA today at 12:28 p.m. PDT. The #FAA will investigate and the @NTSB will determine the cause of the accident. — The FAA (@FAANews) August 5, 2018

Plane crash Costa Mesa mall parking lot. Fatalities confirmed. pic.twitter.com/kyX9dCCIBR — Eddie Ponsdomenech (@edpons) August 5, 2018

KABC said four people were killed, citing Santa Ana police. They said no one on the ground was injured.

