Updated at 8:36 a.m.

Metro said trains on its Green and Yellow lines are no longer sharing a track. But there may be some lingering delays.

Original post at 8:10 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines should expect delays Monday morning.

Trains are sharing a track between the L’Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square stops. There’s a problem with a track at the Gallery Place stop. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.