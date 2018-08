Part of Interstate 95 south was closed after a tractor-trailer overturned in a crash, but two lanes have reopened.

Overturned Tractor Trailer on the ramp from westbound #Lorton Rd to 95 south, two right panes blocked on 95 with a BIG slowdown on northbound side for rubbernecking #vatraffic @nbcwashington @First4Traffic @WTOPtraffic @WTOPJack pic.twitter.com/J3LgLbLTiy — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) August 6, 2018

The crash happened near Lorton Road. Drivers should use other routes and expect delays.

**Update** 2 lanes south bound I95 prior to Lorton Rd have re-opened. #traffic #news https://t.co/q0DeKMfdRE — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) August 6, 2018

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.