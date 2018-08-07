

An American Airlines hangar at New York’s La Guardia Airport. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

A fetus was found aboard an American Airlines plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday morning, according to news reports.

WNBC New York reported that a cleaning crew found the five- or six-month-old fetus in the toilet of one of the plane’s bathrooms. The American Airlines jet had originated in Charlotte and had been parked in a hangar when the fetus was discovered early Tuesday morning, the station said.

Officials at American Airlines said they were cooperating with authorities. The Queens County district attorney is looking into the matter.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement about this situation,” an airline spokesman said.

Officials with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which manages the airport, did not return calls for comment.

Airport officials this morning tweeted about possible delays but did not mention the reason.

American Airlines flights at Terminal B may experience some delays due to an out of service aircraft. Please check with @AmericanAir before your departure. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 7, 2018

They later noted that the plane was cleared and that they did not anticipate additional impacts.

The out of service @americanair plane at Terminal B has been cleared. No further operational impacts are anticipated for fliers. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) August 7, 2018

This is a developing story.