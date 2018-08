Updated at 8:27 a.m.

All lanes of I-395 south have reopened. But delays remain.

UPDATE: Accident: S/B 395 @ L’Enfant Plaza overpass. CLEAR ALL LANES OPEN Delays remain — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 9, 2018

Updated at 7:57 a.m.

Two lanes along Interstate 395 south remain blocked after a crash near L’Enfant Plaza in the District.

Transportation officials said one lane of traffic is getting by, but back-ups are close to five miles.

Crash. I-395 SB before Maine Ave SW DC. 2 left lanes blocked. 1 right lane open. Delays appx 4.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 9, 2018

Original post at 7:40 a.m.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 395 near L’Enfant Plaza in the District are blocked after a crash.

Some vehicles are getting by on the right shoulder.