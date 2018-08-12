

Jason Kessler arrives at Vienna Metro station, for the white nationalist-led rally, marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” protests, Aug. 12, 2018. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Some D.C. leaders and Metro’s largest union are outraged at the transit agency for allowing its trains to be used to provide “special treatment” for white supremacists traveling to Foggy Bottom for Sunday’s “Unite the Right” rally in Washington.

D.C. Councilmembers Robert C. White Jr. (D-At-Large ) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said they were concerned and angered that police escorted Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler and a handful of other rally participants onto what they described as a “private” Metro car.

Giving white supremicists & hate groups a private Metro railcar is so unbelievably wrong & disgraceful. Beyond the horrible precedent it sets, what does it tell the riding public & operators? Plus, it’s the exact opposite of what @WMATA said they’d do. https://t.co/GSw6lIXjfH — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) August 12, 2018

I stand with District residents today in opposition to the fascism & racism that has invaded our city. I am deeply concerned by the allegations that WMATA may have provided private transportation to these racists & I will be demanding answers. — Robert C. White, Jr. (@RobertWhite_DC) August 12, 2018

The outrage follows extensive consternation last week when news surfaced that Metro was considering providing a private or “special” train to rally-goers. Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans, who also is a D.C. Council member, confirmed the idea was under consideration, though Metro said definitively that it would not provide a special train to Kessler or anyone else planning to participant in the march.

[Metro no longer considering separate trains for white nationalists attending ‘Unite the Right’ rally]

What transpired on Sunday was not a “private train” per se, though it wasn’t completely public, either.

Kessler and other march participants arrived at Vienna station at 2 p.m., and were given a police escort as they boarded the rear car of an Orange Line train headed to Foggy Bottom.

For a few minutes, as the group was escorted, police temporarily blocked people from entering the station. Nevertheless, the car carrying Kessler — the last car of the train — was not completely private, as a gaggle of journalists managed to board alongside them. Once the train departed the station, the station and platform were reopened.

With several police officers on each car, the train departed Vienna and made all of its usual stops at every station as it made its way toward downtown D.C., and picked up passengers along the way.

The digital display on the outside of each train car read “SPECIAL,” causing some concern for passersby — but in fact, all the inbound Orange Line trains on Sunday were marked “special,” because they were being stopped at Foggy Bottom station due to the rally and track work.

On the Orange Line train platforms, some transit police officers advised waiting passengers to move toward the front of the train and board cars there, to avoid the chaos and confusion of Kessler’s group, TV cameras, and journalists crowded at the rear. Reporters on that car said they saw police officers directing people to board on another part of the train.

When the train arrived at Foggy Bottom station, all the other passengers were asked to exit first. Then, Kessler and his cohort were escorted off the train and onto the station platform, where they were met by several dozen protesters who were kept about 60 feet away from the white supremacist group.

Police continued to escort that group out of the station and on toward Lafayette Square.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said Sunday that decisions on escorting the group via train were ultimately made by D.C. police.

“They were escorted by police onto the rear of the train and police rode in that rail car and others to protect the safety of everyone onboard the train,” Ly said. “Vienna station remained opened to the public at all times. Any changes to traffic patterns were directed by police for crowd management.”

Still, the phalanx of police that surrounded the Kessler group — and, in some views, seemed to be protecting them — outraged many people in the region who felt that the accommodations were still too much for a group peddling such abhorrent views.

This is a new low for @WMATA, which is saying something. They are literally cheaufering nazis around in private metro after promising they wouldn’t. They lied to @ATULocal689. They lied to the residents of DC. This is beyond unacceptable. https://t.co/ujf40hDtjZ — Hannah Ledford (@LedfordH) August 12, 2018

Metro gave Nazis and white supremacists private trains. Nazis gave my people special trains too. They lead to concentration and death camps. #wmata — Joel Mendelson (@JPMendelson) August 12, 2018

Those concerns were echoed by Jackie Jeter, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents train operators and the majority of other Metro employees.

“Today, the public was lied to by WMATA General Manager Paul Weidefeld the same way he has been lying to this union for the last two years,” Jeter said in a statement. “The special accommodation for a hate rally in Washington D.C. was dishonest, unprecedented, and not a reflection of the principles of ATU Local 689 or ‘DC Values.'”

Jeter said she is calling for Wiedefeld’s resignation.

Reis Theibault contributed to this report.