Update at 7:02

All lanes are open on I-270 South in Frederick County, Md., after a multivehicle crash was cleared.

CLEARED the crash Sb 270 @ Rt 80 Sb 355 is still a good work around #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/YQsHlYuRc1 — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) August 13, 2018

Original Post:

A multivehicle crash on I-270 Southbound at Route 80 in Frederick County, Md., has blocked all lanes. Traffic is using the right shoulder and delays last approximately 3.5 miles.

Multi-Veh Crash. I-270 SB past MD-80. Fred Co MD. All SB lanes blocked. Traffic using right shoulder. Delays appx 3.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 13, 2018

Crash Sb 270 @ Rt 80 w delays out of Frederick #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/I4soGHt4BB — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) August 13, 2018

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.