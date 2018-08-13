Update: 6:30 a.m.

Metro riders should anticipate continued delays on the Orange and Silver lines due to a problem with a signal reported outside Federal Triangle.

Orange/Silver Line: Expect residual delays in both directions due to an earlier signal problem outside Federal Triangle. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 13, 2018

Original post:

Metro riders on the Orange and Silver lines should expect delays in both directions due to a problem with a signal.

Orange/Silver Line: Expect additional delays in both directions due to a signal problem outside Federal Triangle. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 13, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear how long delays would take place. The delays come amid scheduled track work for the Orange, Silver and Blue lines through Aug. 26, causing Orange and Silver lines to run every 20 minutes. Blue line trains are running only between Franconia-Springfield and Arlington Cemetery.