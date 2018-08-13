UPDATE, 5:12 P.M.:

A Metro spokeswoman said that the bomb threat was unsubstantiated and that trains are no longer bypassing Farragut West.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Update: As quickly as it was strung up, police tape is now being taken down. Commuters re-entering Farragut West via escalators. All clear — here, at least. @wmata pic.twitter.com/mJeJduL4PV — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) August 13, 2018

Trains are bypassing the Farragut West Metro station in the District because of a bomb threat, officials said.

About 4:40 p.m., Metro tweeted that trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines were bypassing Farragut West because of a “police investigation” and that shuttle buses were requested.

A spokesman for D.C. police said authorities were on the scene in response to the reported bomb threat.

No further information about the investigation was immediately available.