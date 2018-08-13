UPDATE, 5:12 P.M.:
A Metro spokeswoman said that the bomb threat was unsubstantiated and that trains are no longer bypassing Farragut West.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Trains are bypassing the Farragut West Metro station in the District because of a bomb threat, officials said.
About 4:40 p.m., Metro tweeted that trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines were bypassing Farragut West because of a “police investigation” and that shuttle buses were requested.
A spokesman for D.C. police said authorities were on the scene in response to the reported bomb threat.
No further information about the investigation was immediately available.