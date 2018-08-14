Update: 5:44 a.m.

Metro said Blue line service was suspended between the Franconia-Springfield and King Street stations because of a power issue outside Van Dorn Street. Shuttles were requested.

Update: 5:27 a.m.

Metro announced that riders should expect additional delays to Largo Town Center on the Silver Line due to a power problem outside of McLean station:

Update 5:15 a.m.:

Blue line service was suspended between the Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street stations because of a power issue outside Van Dorn Street, officials said. Shuttles were requested.

Original Post:

Metro riders should expect delays in each direction on the Blue and Yellow lines due to power problems outside of Van Dorn Street station.

It is unclear how long the delays will last.