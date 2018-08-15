Firefighters are battling a large fire at a recycling plant in Clarksburg, Md., which began early Wednesday.

A section of Maryland Route-355 is closed in both directions because of the fire, which could cause delays for commuters. The fire broke out at the unoccupied plant at 24120 Frederick Road around 3 a.m., officials said.

More than 75 firefighters are on the scene fighting “heavy fire” throughout the facility, according to a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Limited water supply is impacting efforts to suppress the fire, he said.