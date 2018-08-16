Airports like other large enterprises are designed to have back-up systems in place so they can continue to operate even when their primary source of power fails.

That was the case Wednesday night when Reagan National Airport temporarily lost power, plunging travelers at gate areas, terminals and concourses into darkness. Officials at Dominion Energy Virginia said Thursday that the outage, which hit just about 9:30 p.m. and lasted until 11 p.m., was caused by an underground equipment failure.

“We do not believe it was sabotage,” said Charles Penn, a Dominion Energy spokesman. “There is no evidence of foul play.”

Penn said the investigation also will look at what caused two lines feeding the power installation to fail. The lines are designed to be redundant in the event one fails, he said.

Once the power went out, the airport’s back-up power system, a series of diesel-powered generators, kicked into operation, airport spokesman Andrew Trull said. The generators are designed to run for 24-hours on one tank of fuel and can operate indefinitely as long as fuel is available.

Even so, images on Twitter showed some areas of the airport, including the infamous gate 35X, in complete darkness.

Reader report: #DCA airport has no power, gate 35X doesn’t even have emergency lighting. Buses enroute to their flights were forced to go back to the terminal. pic.twitter.com/L4vLzJTtDW — Heels First (@HeelsFirst) August 16, 2018

Trull said that emergency lighting did come on.

“At no point was it pitch black,” he said.

He noted that there can sometimes be a lag between when the power goes off and the back-up power switches on, adding that National’s back-up power system prioritizes which systems will operate in the event of an outage, with life safety systems such as emergency lighting given top priority.

Trull said that the airport’s control tower continued to operate, airfield lights remained on and flights continued to take-off and land. However, the outage did affect some areas of the airport including security screening, which was temporarily halted until systems could be restarted. Trull emphasized the outage did not compromise airport security.

He said that fire and rescue personnel did respond to several areas of the airport to deal with automatic alarms and other systems affected by the outage. Despite some reports, he said there were no fires and no reports of injuries.

While backup generators do provide power for essential systems, Trull said there are some limits, which meant some airport systems did not operate during the outage. Jetways used to load and unload passengers from aircraft and baggage systems were among those affected. In those instances, airport personnel used mobile stairways to move travelers and manually delivered baggage from aircraft to the terminal since the baggage system was not in operation.

20 hours of traveling 9,000 miles, waiting at baggage claim to go home and of course the power goes out at Reagan. #dca pic.twitter.com/0kCOIi3K7J — Patrick Stoddart (@prstoddart) August 16, 2018

There can be consequences when an airport’s back-up system fails as it did in December at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. As a result, the world’s busiest airport was left without power for nearly 12 hours. More than 1,100 flights were canceled.

The incident raised questions about the design and maintenance of the system, which is managed by Georgia Power. Investigators said that outage occurred after a fire in an underground electrical facility destroyed two sub-stations. The blaze was triggered by the failure of switchgear equipment in the underground electrical facility. A switchgear helps to manage the flow of power. There was backup equipment in place, but it was located in an adjacent room and was also damaged in the fire.