Delays are expected along the Red Line as trains are single-tracking between Grosvenor and Twinbrook due to a downed wire at White Flint.

An earlier crash on the Suitland Parkway set the tone for drivers this morning, causing major slowdowns for motorists heading into the District from Maryland from different entry points.

A crash southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue at Interstate 295 is one of several issues triggering major backups on the Anacostia Freeway. A car traveling northbound lost its front wheel and it flew across into the southbound lanes, damaging another vehicle, according to D.C. Police.

The city’s Department of Transportation brought in a crane and have moved the crash scene to the shoulder but back-ups remains.

Another crash northbound on Interstate-295 near exit 1B, is also slowing things down.

Northbound on New York Avenue a collision is blocking the road at Florida Avenue and drivers are tapping the brakes all along Route 50 from Maryland.

Elsewhere in the region, the pace is slow inbound on George Washington Parkway and along the inner loop of Beltway in Prince George’s County. The outer loop is jammed between College Park and Georgia Avenue.