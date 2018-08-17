Rail service was suspended for about 30 minutes between the U Street and Fort Totten stations during the Friday evening rush because of a small fire at the Georgia Avenue station, according to Metro officials.

Smoke was reported in the station after what D.C. fire officials said was a small brake fire. Rail service was restored about 5:10 p.m. No one was injured.

Box Alarm Petworth Metro Station. Had small brake fire on train in station. Fire is out and #DCsBravest will be leaving the incident in the hands of @wmata. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/0F5FUWOMlN — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 17, 2018

The shutdown also affected Red Line commuters who have had to transfer at Fort Totten due to ongoing repairs on that line.

It’s the second time Friday that Metro has suspended train service on part of its Green Line.

At about 9:15 a.m., the transit agency suspended service between the Naylor Road and Branch Avenue stations because of a power problem at Branch Avenue.