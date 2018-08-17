Update, 9:26 a.m.:

Service was restored after a suspension that lasted for a few minutes because of a power problem at Branch Avenue.

Original story:

Green Line service was suspended Friday morning in Prince George’s County because of a power problem, officials said.

At 9:15 a.m., Metro tweeted that service was suspended between the Naylor Road and Branch Avenue stations because of a power problem at Branch Avenue, and shuttle buses were requested.

No further information about the power problem was immediately available.