Update, 9:26 a.m.:
Service was restored after a suspension that lasted for a few minutes because of a power problem at Branch Avenue.
Original story:
Green Line service was suspended Friday morning in Prince George’s County because of a power problem, officials said.
At 9:15 a.m., Metro tweeted that service was suspended between the Naylor Road and Branch Avenue stations because of a power problem at Branch Avenue, and shuttle buses were requested.
No further information about the power problem was immediately available.