Amtrak said riders along its Northeast corridor near Philadelphia will experience major delays Monday after a fire near the tracks late Sunday.

UPDATE SERVICE DISRUPTION: Two out of four tracks through PHL are now open for service to resume through the area. Please expect delays due to significant rail congestion. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore service. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 20, 2018

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Nor was it known what caused the fire.