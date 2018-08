Officials said part of North Capitol Street in the District is closed after a crash.

Road Closure Update: North Capitol Street & New York Avenue. NW & North Capitol Street & Florida Ave., NW, are closed in both directions. Also, 1st & O Street and New York Ave., & M Street, NW no eastbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/C1hZcX8Pc4 — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 20, 2018

The road is closed near New  York Avenue. No one was seriously injured, according to a Twitter message from D.C. Police.

Part of 1st and O streets near New York Avenue in Northwest are also closed.

It is not clear how long the roads will remain closed. Drivers should avoid the area.