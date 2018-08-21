Storms swept through the Washington region yet again ahead of the evening commute, forcing several roads to close because of floods.

As much as an inch and a half of rain fell inside the Beltway on Tuesday afternoon, with heavier pockets dumping up to three inches of water along Interstate 66, around Centreville and Clinton, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

Reagan National Airport reported 1.28 inches of rain as of 2:20 p.m. To the east, Andrews Air Force Base registered 3.18 inches in a single hour between 1 and 2 p.m.

About 3 p.m., Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County fire department, tweeted a video of rushing water he described as a flash flood over Forestville Road. The area was blocked off between Rena Road and Suitland Parkway.

Flash Flooding is occurring. Use caution. Road Closure - Forestville Road between Rena Road and Suitland Parkway. In Forestville. Video by @acdoubleday pic.twitter.com/xK1OMI2rr3 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 21, 2018

Several cars stalled out in flooded areas at Ritchie Marlboro Road in Westphalia, Md., and along the Beltway, Brady added. Emergency responders had been called to help the occupants of those cars.

In the District, officials closed South Capitol Street in both directions about 2 p.m. because of high water that overtook a car and stranded it under the Malcolm X Avenue overpass. Vehicles were able to pass the area on exit ramps, but D.C. police advised drivers to steer clear.

Flooding on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield, Va., prompted Fairfax County police to tweet a warning to drivers using a hashtag: #TurnAroundDontDrown

The road there was closed Tuesday afternoon between Morningside Drive and Southwick Street.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Prosperity Avenue is closed between Morningside Drive and Southwick Street due to high water. Please use an alternate route until the water recedes. #TurnAroundDontDrown #FCPD pic.twitter.com/rtuLS4DmEr — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 21, 2018

Compton Road, which runs under Interstate 66 near Centreville, was also closed because of high water.

In Annandale, drivers were being turned around, away from flooding that had overtaken Woodburn Road just after 2 p.m.

In Clinton, Md., several businesses also reported flooding, according to Brady, who said the worst-hit area appeared to be at Old Branch Avenue and Woodward Road.

A flood warning was posted for much of the area through later this evening.