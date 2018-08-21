

Post Malone accepts the award for song of the year during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday in New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A Gulfstream Aerospace GLF aircraft blew two tires after it took off from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport on Tuesday morning and was diverted to another airport for landing, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane, which was carrying 16 passengers, was bound for London when the two tires blew out as it left New Jersey about 10:50 a.m., FAA officials said. Media reports indicated that one of the passengers aboard is rapper Post Malone, who was scheduled to perform Friday in England. That information could not be independently confirmed.

Representatives for Post Malone, who won the award for song of the year at Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

The flight had been scheduled to land at London’s Luton Airport.

A tweet from Flightradar24 showed the plane’s erratic flight pattern as it reportedly attempted to burn off fuel before attempting a landing.