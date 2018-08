Monument Drive in Fairfax, Va., is closed Tuesday morning following a crash.

The road is closed near Monument Way in the Fairfax Corner area off Interstate 66. It is not known how long it will be closed.

Fairfax: Monument Dr at Monument Way: All lanes closed in both directions for crash reconstruction. Pls use alternate routes. @WTOPtraffic — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) August 21, 2018

Fairfax County Police said the crash involved a dump truck that hit a road crew worker at a work site, according to a Twitter message from the department. The worker, police said, was hurt and flown to an area hospital.