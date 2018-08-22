Some area roadways still have high water on Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s heavy rains.

Transportation officials and local police departments are warning that drivers should use caution and turn around from roads that are flooded.



Flooding hit parts of Capitol Heights, Md., on Tuesday as heavy rains struck the D.C. area. (Courtesy of Prince George’s County Fire)

In the District, all lanes on the southbound side of Waterside Drive near Embassy Row in Northwest are blocked between Massachusetts Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway due to flooding.

Maryland also had some roads blocked due to high water in parts of Rockville. Part of South Glen Road was blocked and so was Scott Drive.

ROCKVILLE: S Glen Rd between Glen Mill Rd and Glen Rd - all lanes blocked - street flooding @nbcwashington @News4Today #MDTraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) August 22, 2018

ROCKVILLE: Scott Dr west of Wootton Pkwy - all lanes blocked - street flooding @nbcwashington @News4Today #mdtraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) August 22, 2018

Some roads in Virginia also faced flooding Wednesday morning as well, officials said. Part of Bald Hill Road in Leesburg had reports of high water and so did parts of Edwards Ferry Road NE near Battlefield Parkway.

LEESBURG: Edwards Ferry Rd NE at Battlefield Pkwy - all lanes blocked - street flooding @nbcwashington @News4Today #vatraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) August 22, 2018

LEESBURG: Bald Hill Rd eat of Loyalty Rd - all lanes blocked - road washed out @nbcwashington @News4Today #vatraffic — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) August 22, 2018

On Tuesday, eight people were rescued in Prince George’s County after parts of Old Ritchie Road flooded, officials said.

[Heavy afternoon rain floods roadways across the Washington area]