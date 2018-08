Officials said a large sinkhole in Northwest Washington is impacting traffic Friday morning.

The road will likely be closed throughout the morning. The sinkhole is in the 4800 block of Quebec Street NW in the Spring Valley neighborhood.

Crews are on the scene.

A large sinkhole at 4800 Quebec St NW - Watch for MPD direction

Street and Bridge Maintenance has been notified — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 23, 2018

In Virginia, a downed tree was blocking part of North Westmoreland Street in Arlington.

Downed tree blocks N Westmoreland St w little delay @ this time #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/egLfsyc6F8 — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) August 23, 2018

In Maryland, part of Route 1 north is closed in Laurel because of a water main break.