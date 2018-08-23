Updated at 9:13 a.m.

Delays of almost eight miles remain for drivers along the Beltway’s inner loop in Prince George’s County after a crash involving a truck. Two lanes are blocked, and three are open.

UPDATE: Crash w/Inj. I-495 EB (IL) before I-95. PG Co MD. 2 right lanes blocked. 3 left lanes open. Delays appx 7.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 23, 2018

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire department, said two people were trapped inside a vehicle, and both were eventually extracted. Brady said in a Twitter message that the second person was being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Traffic in that area is being diverted from the Beltway to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Here’s why the beltway inner loop is still closed at Allentown Road - box truck slammed into a semi - cab is crushed - serious injuries pic.twitter.com/UW34BETokK — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) August 23, 2018

Original post at 9:00 a.m.

Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after a crash along the Beltway’s inner loop in Prince George’s County and traffic is backed up for almost eight miles.

The crash happened near Allentown Road in the Temple Hills area near a construction site.

Two lanes along the Beltway’s inner loop before Interstate 95 are blocked.

One person was said to be in critical condition and another had serious injuries. At one point, officials were going to shut down the Beltway to make way for a Medavac helicopter but that plan was cancelled. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital.

U/D Beltway at Allentown Road - the @MDSP Medavac helicopter has been cancelled - so far 1 patient extricated and transported from scene by PGFD Medics. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 23, 2018

PGFD and @MDSP working serious crash with at least 1 critical and 1 serious injury. Both of those victims are trapped inside of a vehicle on the InnerLoop of Beltway near Allentown Road and construction site. @MDSP helicopter on way when we will shut down entire Beltway. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 23, 2018

There have been other troubles on the Beltway Wednesday morning, with a crash in Springfield, Va.

