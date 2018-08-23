Updated at 9:13 a.m.
Delays of almost eight miles remain for drivers along the Beltway’s inner loop in Prince George’s County after a crash involving a truck. Two lanes are blocked, and three are open.
Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire department, said two people were trapped inside a vehicle, and both were eventually extracted. Brady said in a Twitter message that the second person was being transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Traffic in that area is being diverted from the Beltway to Pennsylvania Avenue.
Original post at 9:00 a.m.
Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after a crash along the Beltway’s inner loop in Prince George’s County and traffic is backed up for almost eight miles.
The crash happened near Allentown Road in the Temple Hills area near a construction site.
Two lanes along the Beltway’s inner loop before Interstate 95 are blocked.
One person was said to be in critical condition and another had serious injuries. At one point, officials were going to shut down the Beltway to make way for a Medavac helicopter but that plan was cancelled. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital.
There have been other troubles on the Beltway Wednesday morning, with a crash in Springfield, Va.
