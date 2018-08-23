Updated at 7:11 a.m.

All lanes along the Beltway’s inner loop have opened after an early-morning crash that left at least one person injured. But delays of nearly nine miles remain for drivers starting near Interstate 95 in the Springfield, Va., area.

FINAL: Crash w/Inj. I-495 NB (IL) before VA-620. Ffx Co VA. Incident clear and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain appx 8.5 miles beginning on I-95. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 23, 2018

Updated at 7:03 a.m.

Eight-mile delays are affecting the inner loop of the Capital Beltway after an early-morning crash.

The incident happened on the Beltway’s inner loop near Braddock Road in the Springfield, Va., area. Some lanes are getting by but there are extended delays.

At least one person was injured, although the extent of the injuries was not immediately known. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Crash w/Inj. I-495 NB (IL) before VA-620. Ffx Co VA. 1 right main lane blocked. 3 left lanes open. Delays appx 8 miles. Express lanes open. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 23, 2018

Original post at 6:28 a.m.

The Beltway’s inner loop near Braddock Road in the Springfield, Va., area has delays of nearly three miles Thursday morning.

There is a report of two overturned vehicles in a crash.

MAJOR MESS ON THE BELTWAY - report of 2 overturned vehicles on the IL before Braddock Road. @Chopper4Brad on the way. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/NY3lfytHEt — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) August 23, 2018

At least one person was hurt but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.