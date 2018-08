Riders on three Metro rail lines should expect delays Monday morning.

There are delays on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. There is a problem with a signal at the Foggy Bottom station.

Orange/Silver/Blue Line: Expect delays in both directions due to a signal problem at Foggy Bottom. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 27, 2018

It is not known how long the delays, which are in both directions of the lines, will last.