Two lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop near Georgia Avenue in the Silver Spring area of Maryland are creeping along after a tractor trailer jackknifed.

Now 2 left lanes are getting by inner loop before GA Ave #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/tPrK2gCNSu — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) August 31, 2018

It is not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Officials said there is a fuel spill involved so hazmat crews are on the scene cleaning up the area. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and is under investigation, officials said.