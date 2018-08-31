Two men are accused in separate sexual assault cases on board airplanes en route to the same airport in Washington state.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington said Thursday that Babak Rezapour, 41, and Nicholas Matthew Stephens, 37, have been charged with abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft in incidents that occurred earlier this year. In both cases, the men were accused of touching women on the planes without their consent.

“Reports of sexual assaults on aircraft are increasing, and we want the public to know these assaults are federal crimes and will be investigated and prosecuted consistent with the law,” U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes said in a statement. “We urge the flying public to report assaults to airline personnel and law enforcement and assist victims who need help. The skies will be safer for all of us.”

It was not immediately clear whether Rezapour and Stevens have attorneys.

In January, prosecutors said, Rezapour, from Van Nuys, Calif., touched a woman on a Norwegian Air flight from London to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Court documents state that the woman said she started to feel “hazy” and then fell asleep after drinking a glass of wine that Rezapour ordered for her. She had also taken prescribed anti-anxiety medication and already had had a glass of wine, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

When she awoke, she noticed Rezapour had moved into the vacant seat between them and was “rubbing and massaging her right thigh,” according to court records.

Rezapour quickly moved back to his own seat, according to the documents, but when the woman went back to sleep, he continued to touch her — wrapping his legs around hers, “holding her bare heel and rubbing it on his genital area” and then lying in her lap facedown. When the woman asked him why he was in her lap, he replied that he was “just relaxing,” according to the documents.

At one point, the woman woke up to find Rezapour’s hand underneath her bra, squeezing her breast, according to the court records. The records state that the woman later said she was scared and tried to write a note on her cellphone to pass to another passenger, but she fell asleep again before she could finish it. This time, according to the court records, Rezapour had covered both of them with his jacket and was touching the woman’s vagina and had “taken her limp hand and wrapped it around his exposed erect penis,” according to the court records.

The complaint states that a Norwegian Air crew member found the woman, “visibly shaken and crying,” crouched down in the back of the plane near the restrooms.

The woman told the crew member what had happened, and she was moved to a seat in the front of the plane, the complaint states.

According to the court documents, the woman wrote a note to herself on her cellphone, stating, “I’m afraid I won’t remember this: Woke up to him rubbing/touching my thighs and back, up[on] awakening it stop[p]ed . . . -he bought me wine, gave it to me after waking me up, ima fried something might be in it? . . . -fall asleep, upset n waking again because of a weird feeling near my v[a]gina . . . ”

When questioned by investigators, Rezapour repeatedly denied that he had touched the woman, but laboratory tests showed that his DNA was discovered inside her underwear, according to the court records.

The other case occurred in March during an Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Prosecutors said, in that case, Stevens, from Anchorage, gave a woman a mini bottle of vodka — though she did not drink it — and after takeoff, he offered to buy the woman a drink, but she declined.

According to the criminal complaint, Stevens started a conversation with the woman, asking her to tell him what she loved, according to the court documents.

Then he took a turn.

“He then told her the things he loved was something to the effect of, ‘killing animals, killing more animals and going fishing so I can kill more animals.’ He asked, ‘Who would I have to kill to get a girl like you?’ He then started joking around about killing people,” according to the court records.

Later, Stevens started holding the woman’s hand and interlocking their arms, prompting her to tell him to stop and push him away, according to the court records.

The documents state that Stevens also grabbed her thigh and breast “multiple times” during the flight. When she would tell him to stop, according to the records, he would respond, “I’m so sorry. I’m so bad.”

At one point, a passenger witnessed Stevens apparently pretending to be asleep while he had his hand up the woman’s shirt, touching her breast. The passenger also saw the woman “continually” removing Stevens’s hand, according to the documents.

After the flight, another passenger saw that the woman was “visibly shaking” and that she appeared “upset, scared and uncomfortable,” according to the court documents.

Stevens reportedly admitted he touched the woman but told police that he had been drinking. Stevens also said the woman was touching him, according to the documents.

Alaska Airlines declined to comment on Stephens’s case because it is a legal matter. On the Rezapour case, Norwegian Air said in a statement, “We take this extremely serious and working with the authorities. At Norwegian we have zero tolerance for any form of harassment.” The airline did not provide further comment on the incident.

Earlier this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation urged passengers to beware of sexual assault on board airplanes, calling it “a serious federal crime that is on the rise.”

It said:

Compared to the tens of millions of U.S. citizens who fly each year, the number of in-flight sexual assault victims is relatively small, “but even one victim is unacceptable,” said FBI Special Agent David Gates, who is based at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and regularly investigates these cases. “We are seeing more reports of in-flight sexual assault than ever before,” he said.

The FBI then provided a list of precautions:

Trust your gut. Offenders will often test their victims, sometimes pretending to brush against them to see how they react or if they wake up. “Don’t give them the benefit of the doubt,” Gates said. If such behavior occurs, reprimand the person immediately, and consider asking to be moved to another seat.

Recognize that mixing alcohol with sleeping pills or other medication on an overnight flight increases your risk. “Don’t knock yourself out with alcohol or drugs,” Gates said.

If your seatmate is a stranger, no matter how polite he or she may seem, keep the armrest between you down.

If you are arranging for a child to fly unaccompanied, try to reserve an aisle seat so flight attendants can keep a closer watch on them.

If an incident happens, report it immediately to the flight crew and ask that they record the attacker’s identity and report the incident. “Flight attendants and captains represent authority on the plane,” Gates said. “We don’t want them to be police officers, but they can alert law enforcement, and they can sometimes deal with the problem in the air.” The flight crew can also put the offender on notice, which might prevent further problems.

In the Alaska and Norwegian airlines cases, both men will appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle, though it is not clear when. If convicted, they could face up to two years in prison, according to prosecutors.

