With schools in the D.C. area back in session and traffic around the region expected to return to heavy volumes after the Labor Day holiday weekend, Metro is also back to normal on part of its Red Line.

Part of the busy Red Line was shut down for 45 days between the NoMa-Gallaudet and Fort Totten stops. The work was finished Monday, and trains are running normally (so far) on Tuesday morning.

Full Red Line service has returned between Glenmont & Shady Grove; Rhode Island Ave and Brookland now open. Renewed track components and level boarding areas for all customers completed during the 45 day shutdown. #wmata pic.twitter.com/4rfZIBVl1n — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 4, 2018

The shutdown started July 21 and involved “structural repair work,” according to Metro. The effort involved fixing deteriorated platforms and other intensive work.

Metro has also done work on its Blue, Orange and Silver lines this summer, which has slowed commuters rides. At one point in late August, the transit agency warned riders, “Only take Metro if you have no other option.”

Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, was expected to be a heavy traffic day on area roadways. As summer vacations end and classes resume, transportation experts say roads that had lighter traffic in the summer are likely to now be packed, and drivers should expect delays.

The D.C. area’s seven major freeways, Interstate 270, the Beltway’s outer and inner loops, plus Interstates 66 and 395 are expected to be among the most congested.