

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim reacts during the Orange’s loss to Miami in the ACC tournament. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The next battle in the great Jim Boeheim vs. City of Greensboro feud of 2017 will be waged in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday, thanks to the unintentional hilarity of the NIT selection committee.

Committee chairman Reggie Minton told ESPN that Boeheim’s scathing comments about North Carolina’s third-largest city following a loss in the ACC tournament last week had nothing to do with Syracuse being matched up against UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 32-team NIT. (Syracuse was among the last teams left out of the NCAA tournament field, which was revealed earlier in the night.)

Selection show time.

“You guys are a lot smarter than we were,” Minton said, via SB Nation. “We didn’t have that in our minds.”

Sure you didn’t, Reggie…

[Jim Boeheim is running out of chances to tell us how he really feels]

To recap, after Syracuse lost to Miami at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Boeheim was asked for his thoughts on the ACC tournament being held in Brooklyn. He used the opportunity to blast Greensboro, which has hosted the ACC tournament 28 times.

“There’s no value in playing Greensboro,” Boeheim said. “None. It’s there because the league’s been there and the office is there, and they have 150 people that the ACC needs. That’s why it’s there. It should not be there. You get in the media centers and the recruiting centers. How many players do they have in Greensboro? I mean, New York, Washington, Atlanta — that’s where the media centers are.”

The City of Greensboro responded on Twitter with an expert zing.

.@AdamZagoria @ACCSports We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home. — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 8, 2017

The City of Greensboro tweeted again after Sunday’s NIT brackets were revealed. There’s even a T-shirt to commemorate the feud, and now Tuesday’s game.

Kudos #NIT on having a sense of humor. Well played! — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 13, 2017

“What the NIT committee probably wanted here was to create this kind of dialogue,” UNC Greensboro Coach Wes Miller told the News & Record. “It’s in the back of our minds, but we’re going to stay focused. We do feel like we represent the city of Greensboro every time we take the floor, and that won’t change because we’re playing Syracuse.”

