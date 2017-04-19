Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead inside his prison cell in an apparent suicide on April 19, according to the Massachusetts state Department of Corrections. (Reuters)

After news broke Wednesday morning that former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez had killed himself in a Massachusetts prison cell, people from around the NFL reacted in stunned disbelief.

[Aaron Hernandez, former NFL star convicted of murder, found dead in prison cell]

The Miami Dolphins’ Mike Pouncey, who played with Hernandez at the University of Florida, said he had talked to his former teammate on Tuesday.

To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

[The stunning fall of Aaron Hernandez]

The Patriots themselves did not have much to say about Hernandez’s death in a statement given to the Boston Globe:

“We are aware of the reports, but I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting today,” spokeswoman Stacey James said. New England was scheduled to visit the White House to celebrate its Super Bowl win on Wednesday.

In comments to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Patriots tight end Dan Gronkowski called the entire Hernandez situation unfortunate:

“When I was on the team with (Aaron Hernandez) it was Rob (Gronkowski), myself and (him). We all got along and had a good time. We didn’t have any issues with Aaron ever. So I mean, that was all just a side thing that no one knew what was going on. We didn’t even know that that was even happening. It wasn’t even like we thought something like that was going on. So, it’s just sad to hear that, knowing that you (knew) somebody that has gone through that stuff and chose that route. … “It’s just unfortunate that this whole thing has come about.”

Another former Patriots teammate, this one unnamed, told Anderson that he was skeptical about Hernandez’s death:

Another former teammate of Aaron Hernandez I spoke with this am having a hard time believing he took his own life: "I am not buying it." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 19, 2017

That former Pats teammate added: "I'll never believe (Aaron Hernandez) went out that way. Yes he has emotions, but he's not wired like that" — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 19, 2017

Hernandez’s former agent, Brian Murphy, echoed that sentiment: