The potential sale of the Miami Marlins had already spilled heavily into political territory with news in February that the family of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was nearing a purchase of the team. The Kushners subsequently backed away, at least temporarily, following reports that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was under strong consideration to be President Trump’s ambassador to France, but his squad continues to be linked to some big names in politics.

Specifically, those names are Bush and Romney. Oh, and their respective bidding groups could be bolstered by two huge names from baseball: Jeter and Glavine.

Former Yankees great Derek Jeter was reported earlier this month to be interested in buying the Marlins, as was former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush. Fox Business claimed Thursday that the pair “decided to join forces over the past week, in order to pool resources for a bid that is likely to top $1 billion,” according to sources.

Meanwhile, Tagg Romney, a venture capitalist and son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, has also reportedly joined the fray. According to Bloomberg, his father is not involved in the bidding, but Romney has enlisted Tom Glavine, the Hall of Fame former pitcher for the Braves and Mets.

Glavine is a native of Massachusetts, as is Romney, while Jeter and Bush both have homes in Florida. Wayne P. Rothbaum, head of private investment firm Quogue Capital, has been reported to be another bidder, and the Miami Herald cited sources who “described Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross as interested in buying the Marlins if Loria would drop his price.”

According to Bloomberg, the bids for the Marlins are between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, which would represent quite a profit for Loria, who acquired the team in 2003 for $158.5 million. That purchase emerged from a multiparty transaction in which the MLB team Loria had previously owned, the Montreal Expos, moved to Washington and became the Nationals.

Bush’s brother, former president George W. Bush, was a co-owner and managing partner of the Texas Rangers in the 1990s. For his part, Jeter has “always talked about” owning an MLB team one day, according to Marlins manager Don Mattingly, a former teammate of Jeter’s.

While the various sides vying for the team have enlisted the support of such banking titans as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, Fox Business noted that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred “is said to be against approving the sale to a bidder who needs to borrow significant sums of money to complete the purchase.” That is reportedly motivating Bush and Jeter to possibly pool their resources, as neither has enough cash to buy the team outright.

Jeter’s Yankees twice got the best of Glavine’s Braves for World Series titles, in 1996 and 1999. In 2003, though, Jeter and his heavily favored New York squad fell to the Marlins in the World Series, despite the then-shortstop batting .346.