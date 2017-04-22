Any time a team wins a title for the first time in decades, its fan base is accused of growth via bandwagon, with previously indifferent supporters allegedly hopping aboard now that the team found success. To give you an idea of this phenomenon, just ask any “real” Red Sox fan what he or she thinks of another Boston fan wearing a pink hat.

And now it’s the Cubs’ turn to be accused of harboring bandwagon fans after their first World Series title in 108 years. Behold the roasting that took place Friday night at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where the Reds were hosting the North Siders:

Those burns aren’t healing anytime soon.

The Chicago Tribune actually published a how-to guide about not becoming a bandwagon Cubs fan before the season, offering tips like “keep score at the games” — because acting like a middle-aged man instantly gives you cred, I guess? — and “familiarize yourself with players beyond Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant.”

Avoid pink hats, too.