

Ilie Nastase, tennis’s greatest living gentleman. (Inquam Photos/George Calin/via Reuters)

Romania captain Ilie Nastase was removed from the stadium during a Fed Cup match Saturday between his team and visiting Britain after he made highly derogatory comments toward a host of people. Among them was Britain’s Johanna Konta, who left the court in apparent emotional distress.

According to the Press Association, Nastase first asked the umpire, “What’s your f***ing problem?” He then appeared to call Britain’s captain, Anne Keothavong, and Konta “f***ing b******.” Konta then left the court in tears with her teammates and play was suspended for 20 minutes before she returned to beat Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets.

The ITF has issued the following statement regarding Ilie Nastase pic.twitter.com/yiYP1DycCz — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) April 22, 2017

Here’s Nastase getting sent away:

Nastase escorted back to the locker rooms pic.twitter.com/4M9Ck4Frng — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) April 22, 2017

And here he is getting into a confrontation with Crooks, who was covering the match for the Press Association. Language warning:

My second run-in with Ilie Nastase. He then called me ugly off camera, just for good measure pic.twitter.com/pt2begOpTx — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) April 22, 2017

What a guy.

Nastase — whose nickname during his playing days was “Nasty” — already was in trouble over an incredibly racist comment he made Friday about Serena Williams’s pregnancy.

“Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?” he was heard to say about the unborn child — the offspring of Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian, who is white — during a news conference.

“The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind,” the federation said in response. “We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action.”

It was the second time in a month that Nastase had made a derogatory comment about Williams. He previously had accused her of doping based purely on her physique.

The president of Romania’s tennis federation said Nastase’s comments about Williams are okay because he has a black friend.

The Romanian Federation President is George Cosac.

He thinks Nastase's Friday comments are OK as "he's a very good friend with Yannick Noah" — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) April 22, 2017

Nastase also made what appeared to be unwelcome advances toward Keothavong during Thursday’s official dinner that preceded Saturday’s Fed Cup tie. According to the PA, Nastase repeatedly asked Keothavong for her hotel room number and then put his arm tightly around Keothavong’s shoulder during a photo sessions. Keothavong, it should be noted, is married and 18 weeks pregnant.

Nastase was the world’s No. 1 player in 1973 and ’74 and won two Grand Slam titles but was known more for his combative style on the court.