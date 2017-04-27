ESPN laid off 100 employees on April 26. The sports network let go NFL reporter Ed Werder and Jayson Stark along with other on-air and online staff. (Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)

The world of sports journalism was shaken Wednesday, as ESPN fired around 100 employees, including several dozen reporters and on-air personalities. The seemingly endless roll call of those laid off by the network produced laments about the situation from the likes of Charles Barkley, speaking on TNT, and “SportsCenter” anchor Scott Van Pelt, who survived the purge.

During TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, Barkley took a moment to address the turmoil at a rival sports network and express a message of solidarity. “ESPN is not our competition,” he said. “We’re in this thing together.”

“I’ve been in the business a long time, we know all the people in the sports business,” Barkley said, while sitting at his familiar “NBA and TNT” desk with co-analyst Shaquille O’Neal and anchor Ernie Johnson. “We see them in the [NBA] Finals, we see them in the conference finals, and a lot of people at ESPN got laid off today, and I want to wish all the guys and girls nothing but the best.

“This is a tough business at times, and you see these people all the time on television, and then you see them doing events. I just want to let them know I was thinking about them.”

“We’re all in the toy department,” Johnson said, referring to the derisive term long directed at sports sections from elsewhere within news organizations. “We’re all getting to work in sports, man. It’s all fun and games, but when a day like this happens — we have a lot of friends up there, we wish you well.”

Later on Wednesday evening, Van Pelt used his perch hosting the midnight edition of ESPN’s flagship sports-news show to offer poignant thoughts on one of the most painful days in the history of his workplace. The Maryland native began by noting his many trips to Baltimore to attend Orioles games, and he cited the city’s tradition of rowhouse residents taking great pains to keep their marble stoops clean and shiny, all the better to reflect “pride and respect” in their neighborhood.

“This was a very difficult day in our neighborhood,” Van Pelt said to the camera. “People we care about, some of our neighbors, who have been here a long time, lost their jobs.

“They are our friends — and yours. We value them, because they are valuable. We care about them, because they are worth it. Because of circumstances beyond their control, they will no longer be part of our block, our neighborhood, even as they remain our friends, and always will be.”

“They are folks who will bring with them great value to wherever it is they call home next,” Van Pelt continued. “Our neighborhood will lose much in the absence of their presence.”

Van Pelt said that he and his team would “continue to be thankful for the neighborhood we call home,” adding a pointed “for now” in saying that they would try to keep their figurative front stoops clean for as long as they could. He closed with this: “In the meantime, we’ll miss our friends, and we’ll remember them well.”

“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions,” ESPN president John Skipper had said in a statement earlier on Wednesday. Among those let go were: longtime reporters Ed Werder, Jayson Stark and Pierre LeBrun; studio anchors Jay Crawford, Jade McCarthy and Jaymee Sire; and athletes-turned-analysts such as Trent Dilfer, Len Elmore and Danny Kanell.

Van Pelt was hardly alone in using some of his ESPN airtime Wednesday to talk about the firings. Others at the network who did so included Bob Ley, Rachel Nichols, Michelle Beadle and Tony Reali.

People keep asking me about my reaction to what's going on at ESPN.

In all, ESPN cut its staff of on-air personalities and writers by around 10 percent. Facing cord-cutting losses in its subscriber base, as well as increasing rights fees to televise sporting events, the network has been under pressure from its parent company, Disney, and shareholders to trim costs.

