

Randy Gregory just can’t quit. (Brandon Wade/Associated Press)

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory might be out of second, fourth or even sixth chances. According to TMZ, he failed what’s believed to be the seventh drug test of his NFL career in February after his sample showed signs of marijuana use.

Gregory already had been suspended for the entire 2017 season. He’s currently at Stage 3 of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, which calls for unannounced drug testing. Gregory likely now faces an indefinite NFL suspension, with his return solely at the discretion of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We’re told Gregory has since blown off the NFL officials who tried to discuss the situation with him and people connected to Gregory tell us it appears his NFL career might be over,” TMZ writes, adding that his agent has dropped him.

Gregory played in all of two games last season, in Weeks 16 and 17, after sitting out the first four games because of a failed drug test and then the 10 games that followed because he failed another drug test during the first suspension. Then, in January, the league announced that Gregory had been suspended for the 2017 season after failing yet another drug test in November. His troubles began in 2015 when he failed a drug test at the NFL scouting combine, causing him to slip down draft boards until the Cowboys took a chance on him with the 60th pick.

Gregory has played in just 14 games over his two-year NFL career, which now appears to be in severe jeopardy.

