In law and in love, never ever ask a question you don’t already know the answer to.

A man at Fenway Park learned this unfortunate lesson the hard way Sunday night when, just before 10 p.m., he proposed. It went, as Pete Abraham put it, “awry.” The camera cut away from the unfortunate scene and there was a groan from fans.

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

As if that weren’t bad enough, the crowd didn’t let the moment pass. Fans began chanting, “She said no!”

Girl just said "no" it seems on engagement Jumbotron segment at Fenway Park. Crowd chanting "she said no". — Ricky Engelberg (@rje7) May 1, 2017

It got worse.

Dude they were fighting before the question even appeared on the screen! https://t.co/U4nY29O7vD — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 1, 2017

This guy just proposed at Fenway on camera. She said no. Now they are arguing. That poor camera man pic.twitter.com/N9m8nOIXKH — Kim (@kimba7391) May 1, 2017

Yikes.