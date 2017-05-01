In law and in love, never ever ask a question you don’t already know the answer to.

A man at Fenway Park learned this unfortunate lesson the hard way Sunday night when, just before 10 p.m., he proposed. It went, as Pete Abraham put it, “awry.” The camera cut away from the unfortunate scene and there was a groan from fans.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the crowd didn’t let the moment pass. Fans began chanting, “She said no!”

It got worse.

Yikes.