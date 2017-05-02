

The case against Michael Irvin isn’t going away in Florida. (AP)

Police in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will not dismiss a sexual assault case against NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, instead asking the Broward County State Attorney’s office to decide whether to press charges in the matter. Andy Slater of WINZ radio in Miami was the first to report the news.

A Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman decline to confirm Slater’s report, instead telling The Post in an email that the case still is active.

In late March, Fort Lauderdale police announced they had begun an investigation of Irvin after a 27-year-old woman claimed she had been drugged and raped at a hotel by the former Dallas Cowboys star. Irvin denied the allegation earlier this month.

“We’ve never had any kind of sexual relations in any way, in any way,” Irvin told Fox 4 in Dallas. “I can tell you this, I can tell you this: Nothing happened. Nothing happened.”

The woman told police that she and Irvin had been drinking at a bar and that they went back to his hotel room, where she began to feel sick. She said she remembered fighting him off and awakened as he was checking out. She called 911 at 7:30 a.m. on March 21, saying she believed she had been drugged and raped.

Irvin told Fox 4 that he was simply trying to make sure she had a safe place to stay because she was intoxicated.

“A lot of people think, ‘Well, Michael, were you being careless?’ I thought I was being caring, making sure all of my friends and family members got home safely, and/or just slept it off and didn’t get out in the streets driving after we had been hanging out drinking,” Irvin said.

Irvin was accused of sexual assault in 1996 along with another Cowboys player, an accusation that was determined to be false. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2007, but no charges were filed and the alleged victim filed a civil suit. He countersued for defamation and the parties agreed to a confidential settlement.

The latest move by the Fort Lauderdale police is similar to what happened in a case involving former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in Dallas, where police asked the district attorney to decide whether the former Heisman Trophy winner should be charged with domestic assault over an incident involving his ex-girlfriend in January 2016. Eventually charged with misdemeanor assault by a grand jury, Manziel worked out a plea agreement with prosecutors in which the case would be dismissed if he met certain conditions.