

Kerri Walsh Jennings wants to compete at her sixth Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. But it won’t be with partner April Ross. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

A dispute over her contract with the Association of Volleyball Professionals, one of two professional beach volleyball circuits in the United States, led to an unintentional consequence on Friday for five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings. She will now no longer compete with partner April Ross, with whom she won a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“I have a ton of respect for April,” Walsh Jennings told the Associated Press. “I just have a different vision for the future.”

Walsh Jennings has long hoped for beach volleyball to become a sport the general public pays attention to more than once every four years during the Olympics. According to Walsh Jennings, the AVP does not share that vision, so while Ross signed her new player contract, Walsh Jennings refused.

“It has been a challenging period over the last five months as I, along with many other players, have worked hard to foster a dialogue amongst ourselves and with the AVP to express our concerns with the highly questionable and contestable the AVP player agreement,” Walsh Jennings wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Walsh Jennings outlined her concerns about the AVP’s “poor treatment” of the athletes, which included the negotiation process. For example, to even look over the contracts, athletes had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, the 38-year-old said.

“[A]typical behavior at best, [the NDA] immediately divided the athletes and greatly hindered our ability to openly discuss the player contract,” Walsh Jennings wrote. “This was followed by a negative response to every counter proposal that was put forth. A hard line was drawn and the players were forced to choose; for all intents and purposes, there was no real negotiation.”

“We’re being kept in a small little fishbowl,” Walsh Jennings later told the AP. “I know our sport deserves more. We’ve been told we’re small, and we believe it.”

AVP owner Donald Sun declined to comment on Walsh Jennings’s accusations, telling the AP simply, “I respect her decisions and wish her well.”

Walsh Jennings and Ross aren’t barred from pairing up for international tournaments, but that would mean maintaining two partnerships for both players as they compete separately in the United States this year. Walsh Jennings confirmed to the AP that was not a viable option.

“April and I are finished,” she said. “We’re not competing together anymore.”

This is now the second long-term partnership that’s come to an end for Walsh Jennings. Previously, she competed with Misty May-Treanor, with whom she won gold medals at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. The pair beat Ross and Ross’s former partner Jennifer Kessy in the 2012 gold-medal match in London, so when May-Treanor retired, it was a natural fit for Walsh Jennings to pair up with Ross.

While Ross and five other Americans who competed at the 2016 Olympics re-upped their contracts with the AVP, promising to stick with the circuit through the 2020 Games, Walsh Jennings remains a free agent. She has the option to join the National Volleyball League, the AVP’s main competitor, although she does not appear on the roster for any of that organization’s four upcoming events.

Walsh Jennings added on Facebook that her current qualms with the AVP are not related to a lawsuit she filed against the association pertaining to a breach of a personal services contract. She said it’s also not about the rule changes that led her to skip an event last summer.

“This is not about me being ‘right’ and the AVP being ‘wrong,’ ” she wrote. “This is absolutely about my love for the game and my knowing that ‘in order to change the existing reality, a new model must be created’ AND believed in AND fought for. I believe there is plenty of room for everyone to succeed here.”