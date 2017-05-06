Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby: a tradition unlike any other. This year, he brought a whole mess of friends.

🐎 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Included in that well-dressed crew above are both of Brady’s backup quarterbacks in Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, one of his favorite receiver targets in Julian Edelman (that’s him showing off his, um, stance on the right) and one of his former favorite receiver targets in Wes Welker (green pants).

You remember Wes Welker at the Derby, right?

Never forget the time Wes Welker took a bunch of Molly at the Kentucky Derby and started handing out $100 bills like it was nothing pic.twitter.com/YjTVA2l9mX — Alex Zielinski (@adz1192) May 6, 2017

Anyway, this year Brady also ran into another Boston sports icon in David Ortiz.

🐎🐎🐎 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

And hey, it’s Jerry Rice! Is there any famous NFL player who’s not at the Derby with Tom Brady?

Amazing day #thegreats @tombrady @julianedelman #therunfortheroses A post shared by Jerry Rice (@thejerryrice80) on May 6, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Katie Couric walk into a bar…