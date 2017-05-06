

Scorey Perry. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

Given that the game didn’t start until late on the East Coast and — let’s be real here — it was hockey, most casual sports fans likely didn’t give much thought to Friday night’s Ducks-Oilers game, the fifth in their Western Conference semifinal series.

It deserves a lot of thought.

The Ducks completed an insane comeback in regulation, scoring three goals in just more than three minutes late in the third period to rally from a 3-0 deficit and force overtime. Then, after 27 minutes of additional time on the ice, Corey Perry netted the game-winner to give Anaheim a 4-3 win and a 3-2 series lead.

The Ducks became the first team in NHL playoff history to force overtime when trailing by three goals with less than four minutes left.

“You get that first goal … you never know what can happen in this game, especially in these playoffs,” Perry told the Orange County Register. “There’s funny things going on all over the place.”

Here’s Steve Carroll’s call of Rickard Rakell’s game-tying goal with 15 seconds left. It’s priceless. It also happened on Rakell’s 24th birthday.

The Oilers wanted Rakell’s goal waved off for goaltender interference, but the goal was ruled good after video review.

“I don’t even know what goalie interference is anymore, to be perfectly honest,” Edmonton forward Milan Lucic told the AP. “It’s an absolute joke that especially two really good referees can’t make the right call at the right time.”