The last time Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus were together, the topic of their conversation wasn’t golf.

It was pain.

“We talked about how much he hurt,” Nicklaus told GOLF.com Saturday, describing their conversation in early April at the Masters Champions dinner at Augusta National Golf Club.

And how bad is it?

Well, Nicklaus quoted an unnamed acquaintance who painted a grim picture. Woods “‘won’t be back’” because “‘he’s in too much pain,'” Nicklaus said, relaying the quote. “‘He can’t stand for 10 minutes.’”

Woods, of course, was unable to play in the Masters. “It’s nerve pain,” Nicklaus said. “It’s not going away that easy. Days later he was operated on again.”

Woods now has had at least four back procedures in the last three years. This one, he said, was “minimally invasive” and involved an anterior lumbar interbody fusion of two vertebras. Woods underwent microdisectomies to relieve pressure on a pinched nerve in March 2014 and September 2015. In October 2015, he said he had an additional, unspecified procedure as a follow-up. The pain caused by a “severely narrowed” lower-back disc that led to sciatica, a nerve condition that causes pain in the lower back and through the legs, never fully went away and Woods announced his latest procedure last month.

“Conservative therapy, which included rehabilitation, medications, limiting activities and injections, failed as a permanent solution,” an April 20 statement posted to Woods’s website said, so Woods opted for the anterior lumbar interbody fusion in which Dr. Richard Guyer of the Center for Disc Replacement at the Texas Back Institute removed the damaged disc to allow two other vertebrae to essentially fuse together to heal.

“If you are going to have single-level fusion, the bottom level is the best place for it to occur,” Guyer said in the statement.

Woods has said that his biggest hope is to live pain-free and to be able to play with his kids. And golf? Well, Nicklaus’s record of winning 18 majors is looking more and more remote for Woods, who has 14. This latest procedure is expected to sideline him six months, a lengthy layoff for a man who will turn 42 in late December.

“I told Tiger a thousand times, ‘Nobody wants their records broken, but I don’t want you not to be able to have the opportunity,'” Nicklaus said. “I feel bad for Tiger because you have to have sympathy or feelings for anybody who’s suffering and particularly a fellow competitor.”