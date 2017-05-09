

The team with the trophy at the end of the tournament are the winners. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Bangladesh’s Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, the newest member of the FIFA Council that “sets the vision” for world soccer, found herself at the center of a mild scandal just minutes after her election on Monday when she reportedly couldn’t name the current women’s World Cup Champions.

“North Korea,” she responded, according to BBC reporter Mani Djazmi.

Thinking perhaps Kiron misunderstood the question and thought she was asked who were the reigning under-20 champions, for which North Korea would’ve been the right answer, Djazmi clarified and asked again.

“She said Japan,” Djazmi wrote on Twitter. “Then mumbled USA.”

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Kiron finally got it right with her third answer, but for Team USA stars Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd, it came way too late.

You gotta be f***ing kidding me. https://t.co/jAQCkDRfN2 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 8, 2017

“You gotta be [expletive] kidding me,” said Alex Morgan, who played 85 minutes in the final that saw the United States beat Japan, 5-2, in 2015.

Her outrage online was followed by a tweet from teammate Carli Lloyd, who scored three goals in that game.

My vote was with @moyadodd. This is very disappointing. https://t.co/UM36jXpA6T — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) May 8, 2017

“This is very disappointing,” Lloyd said.

“I guess she didn’t see that World Cup final,” Lloyd added (via ESPN). “A lot of people did.”

In fact, that women’s World Cup final was the most-watched soccer game in U.S. history, scoring 26.7 million viewers, or about 200,000 more than the men’s World Cup final between Germany and Argentina the year before.

Kiron’s opponent for the seat, Australian Moya Dodd, is a renowned proponent and activist for the women’s game. She managed to garner 17 votes compared to Kiron’s 27 to fill the seat allocated for a woman to represent the Asian Football Confederation.

“Naturally I’m disappointed,” Dodd said in a statement posted to her Facebook page. “I had hoped, through my policies and track record at FIFA, to persuade enough voting delegates to give me the job, but clearly that wasn’t the case.”

Despite the setback, Dodd promised to continue her work promoting women’s soccer.

“I think I will always be an advocate for women’s football … there are still a lot of ways to contribute,” she told reporters after her loss (via the Independent). “I am still a member of the AFC executive committee and of the board in Australia and I have other involvements.”

That Dodd lost to Kiron is a setback for women’s soccer, which has struggled for funding and support in the face of the dominant men’s game.

Last year, several members of Team USA petitioned for equal wages; five, including Morgan and Lloyd, filed a federal complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“The pay disparity between men and women is just too large, and we want to continue to fight,” Lloyd told NBC’s Matt Lauer. “The generation of players before us fought, and we want to continue the fight.”

Along with equal pay, female players have also fought to play the World Cup on grass, as their male counterparts do. In 2015, the women were forced to play on artificial turf, increasing the risk of injury. That sparked another legal battle.

While the women initially lost that battle, the host of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, France, promises real grass.