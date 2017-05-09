

British rider Chris Froome of Team Sky is the latest cyclist to have a dangerous encounter with a driver in Europe. (Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA)

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome experienced a close call on Tuesday when a driver apparently intentionally ran into him, totaling his bike. Froome posted a photograph of his mangled bike on social media that geo-tagged in Beausoleil, France, not too far away from his residence in Monaco.

Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I'm okay Bike totaled. Driver kept going! pic.twitter.com/o7FT4iXsAo — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) May 9, 2017

The 31-year-old said he escaped the ordeal without major injury, noting he was “okay,” and appears to still be on track to compete in next month’s Critérium du Dauphiné, which he won last year before winning his third Tour de France title in July 2016.

Froome did not offer any further comment on the incident, but it sent shock waves through the rest of Team Sky, including Geraint Thomas, who is currently in Italy competing in the Giro d’Italia.

“It’s a reminder, it shows how dangerous (cycling) can be,” he told Cycling Weekly. “I only saw it five minutes before getting off the bus. It didn’t look good at all. I’ll speak to him later today.”

Team Sky’s Mikel Landa, who is also at the Italian race, expressed similar concerns.

“You can’t always be scared when you are riding on the roads, but with the situation like you see today with Froome, you think a lot about how we are at risk on the road,” he told CW. “I had goose bumps (seeing the photograph). … In an accident, we are always going to be the one who’s worse off.”

This is the second run-in a professional cyclist has had in France with an aggressive driver.

Yoann Ofredo was assaulted late last month by a driver and her passenger while training outside of Paris. In that incident, Ofredo said the driver also appeared to intentionally try to cause Ofredo and his two training partners to crash, however, when she didn’t succeed, things got even more aggressive.

“I wanted to talk to the driver, but she was ready to get out of the car with a cutter blade. In a reflex I blocked the door of the car. Then the passenger got out of the car and picked up a wooden tool handle from the suitcase,” the French cyclist said in a statement through his pro team Wanty-Groupe Gobert. “With that, he hit me and afterward he head-butted me.”

French police are investigating that incident.

[‘I hope this is a joke’: Cyclists aren’t happy with Giro d’Italia’s new ‘life-threatening’ award]

Cyclists are increasingly concerned about training on the open roads in Europe, which have seen a spate of high-profile, dangerous incidents in the recent past. Just days before the Ofredo was assaulted, Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi was killed while training in Italy.

In Scarponi’s case, an errant, rather than aggressive, driver was to blame when a van driver reportedly failed to spot the 37-year-old winner of the 2011 Giro d’Italia at an intersection in near his home in Filottrano, Italy.

Drunk drivers have also proven deadly to cyclists. On Sunday, two riders were killed, while three other were seriously injured, when a driver believed to have been under the influenced crashed into a group training for a triathlon in Spain’s Costa Blanca.

This incident sparked outrage among several of the country’s top riders, including Alejandro Valverde, who spoke out on social media about what they see as a growing problem of road safety for cyclists.

Las cifras siguen aumentando y por desgracia nada cambia. Necesitamos mayor respeto al ciclista y penas más duras. No estamos seguros. — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) May 7, 2017

“The number (cyclists killed or injured by motorists) continues to rise, but unfortunately nothing has changed,” Valverde wrote on Twitter in Spanish. “We need greater respect for cyclists and tougher penalties (for drivers). We are not safe.”