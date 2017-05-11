

Patrick Kane (88) has played 10 seasons with the Blackhawks. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

Patrick Kane could not have been happy with how the postseason went for his Blackhawks, but he recently made a soldier’s day. On an American Airlines flight Wednesday, the Chicago star gave up his first-class seat to a serviceman who was sitting in coach.

Flight attendant Teri Truss shared a photo of herself with Kane, calling him a”class act.”

Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER…what a class act… pic.twitter.com/NKTDWXWdZA — Teri Truss (@TeriTruss) May 11, 2017

“[Kane] said ‘There’s a soldier on this flight,’ and I said ‘Yeah, okay?’ ” Truss told CBS Chicago. “He said ‘I would like for him to sit up front, and I would like to give him my first-class seat, and I’ll go to the back.’”

“I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ ” Truss said. “He said yes, and I was, like, ‘Perfect. Great opportunity.’ ”

Truss said that the soldier appeared grateful for the seat change, and that he went back to thank Kane, who the flight attendant described as “awesome.”

Some Twitter users replied to Truss’s post by noting that Kane was investigated for rape in 2015, although he was ultimately not charged after his accuser stopped cooperating with authorities. Truss said on Twitter she didn’t know that about Kane, and that was not what her post was about.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, Kane, 28, is one of the NHL’s biggest stars and the winner of the league’s Hart, Conn Smythe, Calder, Art Ross and Ted Lindsay awards. The first overall pick in the 2007 draft, Kane is also a four-time all-star and led the league in scoring in 2015-16.

However, his Blackhawks had an ignominious end to this season, getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Predators. Kane, though, won at least a couple more fans on Wednesday.