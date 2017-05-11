

Jabrill Peppers, unfairly accused. (Ron Schwane/AP)

I’m no radio-station manager or anything, but I do know this: Sports-talk hosts should not lob completely unfounded accusations of drug use by NFL players on the air. This just seems like common sense.

Sabrina Parr of ESPN 850 in Cleveland did exactly that on Wednesday in talking about Jabrill Peppers, the Browns’ first-round draft pick who was dinged for having a diluted urine sample at this year’s NFL combine. To Parr, this means Peppers is abusing all sorts of drugs and is well on his way to becoming the next Josh Gordon, the Cleveland wide receiver who has been suspended multiple times for failed drug tests.

“He’s on the lean and the molly,” Parr said of Peppers, using common names for prescription-strength cough syrup and the recreational drug MDMA. “The guy’s not going to make it. He’s not going to make it through the season.

“He’s another Josh Gordon.… I’ve seen it first-hand from a different vantage point, and it’s the same thing all over again. How are you already high out of your mind, and you’ve only been here for a week?”

Oh, and it’s okay to say similar things about 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, who Parr joked is “on the lean, too,” after he criticized the drug-testing procedures at the NFL combine.

Suffice to say, the radio station fired Parr on Wednesday night. She later deleted a tweet about her quotes being taken out of context (oh, come on) but then seemed to subtweet Peppers on Thursday morning.