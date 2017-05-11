

LaVar Ball, still talking. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers seem destined for each other. Ball already is a known quantity in Los Angeles thanks to his standout season at UCLA and the Lakers have both a strong chance at nabbing a top 3 pick in Tuesday’s lottery (46.9 percent) and a strong need for a transformative talent. Ball, who averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds, could be the player who gets the franchise over its post-Kobe Bryant doldrums.

Bryant himself has said that he has enjoyed mentoring the NBA’s younger players in his first year of retirement, telling ESPN in a story published Wednesday that he has gone over film and talked shop with the likes of Isaiah Thomas and Gordon Heyward, among others. And one would have to assume that Bryant would surely enjoy talking about the game with a talent such as Ball should he wind up on the Lakers.

But not if Ball’s father, LaVar, has anything to say about it.

“I don’t need no advice from Kobe Bryant,” LaVar Ball said Thursday on ESPN Radio 710 LA. “I don’t need advice from Kobe Bryant. ‘Zo’s got to play his game.

“If they’re at practice and he sees something, and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he’s good. … But it’s just not, ‘Okay, I’m talking to Kobe, so now I’m going to be good.’ If Kobe sees something that ‘Zo is doing, then go from there. But I’m not trying to pattern after nobody.”

At this point, after the $495 sneaker rollout and the Michael Jordan junk-talk and the boasting about his own basketball skills, we have to wonder whether LaVar Ball has moved from self-promotion into the realm of performance art, because he certainly isn’t breaking character. But now he’s taking shots at an icon who played for a franchise that very possibly will have to decide whether to draft his son, and while Bryant doesn’t yet have an official role in the Lakers’ front office, new team president Magic Johnson has made it pretty clear that he wants Bryant to have some sort of input, even if it’s just on a ceremonial level. Plus, Bryant’s longtime agent, friend and neighbor, Rob Pelinka, is the team’s new general manager.

Nevertheless, Johnson said Friday that Ball the Elder won’t affect the team’s thinking heading into the draft, even if he says all sorts of crazy stuff.

“No effect at all,” Johnson told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman at the NBA combine. “I think what you’re drafting is the son and not the father. I think that you also are gauging and evaluating his son on his ability and what he can do not only on the basketball court but also what he can do for your team. How he can enhance and make your team better.”

Suns GM Ryan McDonough, whose team has the second-best chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery, agreed with Johnson.

“Not really, no,” he said. “We evaluate the player, first and foremost. Every player comes from a different family situation. It seems like LaVar has been extremely involved in Lonzo’s career and obviously he’s a polarizing guy, but on the court, in terms of development, it seems like it’s helped Lonzo.

“As we try to weigh in all the factors, certainly having a parent who’s very involved and cares a lot, we don’t view that as a bad thing. It’s a little bit different than certain situations, but … we would not disqualify Lonzo for [his father], or really factor heavily in our decision.”