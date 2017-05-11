

Sergio Garcia is not afraid of the water. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Everything is coming up Sergio these days. After getting engaged in January, Sergio Garcia won his first major at The Masters in April and on Thursday, he became just the eighth person to hit a hole-in-one at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship.

You know, the infamous, knee-buckling, good-luck-not-thinking-about-the-water “island green”? When you’re on the kind of roll Garcia is experiencing, you step right up and jar it.

Garcia, 37, said he knew he hit “a good shot,” but it could have gone “three yards past” the hole, or done “anything.” He said, “It was nice to see it bounce and spin back into the hole.”

Garcia added that he “needed” the ace there, given his poor start in the first round of the tournament. He finished with a 1-over-par round of 73, putting him in a tie for 66th, six strokes behind leaders William McGirt and Mackenzie Hughes.

Because of all the extra attention following his breakthrough Masters triumph, Garcia said he “wasn’t quite in the tournament” Thursday, which represented his first competitive round since Augusta. He said his head was “up in the clouds, and when I woke up, I was 4-over after six [holes],” but he was obviously happy with his finish, which included a birdie at the 16th.

Garcia said that the hole-in-one was the 12th he’d ever hit, including five in tournaments and seven in practice. It was the second of his PGA career and it followed a second-round ace at the intimidating hole at last year’s Players Championship by Willy Wilcox, which was the first since Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2002 (per ESPN).

Years since the last hole-in-one on No. 17 during @THEPLAYERSChamp: 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/MnblzABJZH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2017

“It is tricky, it’s not easy, it’s probably one of the hardest 125- or 140-yard shots that we get all year,” Garcia said of the island green. Noting Thursday’s front pin location, which made things a bit less stressful for the golfers, as well as the firmness of the green, he said, “It’s going to be a test throughout the whole week.”