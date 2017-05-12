

Tim Tebow, soon-to-be Advanced-Class A player? (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

Things have gone, shall we say, poorly for the New York Mets this season, with a number of injuries to key players plus the whole Matt Harvey migraine/golf/nightclub fiasco.

But there is hope, Mets fans, and his name is Tim Tebow.

Okay, that’s a bit much, but the New York Post says Tebow has impressed team officials enough that they are considering promoting him from Class A Columbia, where he has an .849 OPS over the last 16 games, to Advanced-Class A Port St. Lucie.

It might still be a little while until this happens, however. Tebow is hitting just .250 overall with two home runs and 11 RBI in 28 games:

In his most recent game, on Wednesday against the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury, Md., Tebow went 2 for 5 with a bases-loaded double in the sixth inning that drove in two runs. Before the game, he talked with the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski about how he’s handling life in a league that features players nine years his junior, 515-mile bus rides, low-budget hotels and postgame activities that include hitting the local grocery store for snacks.

“Food Lion was a little bit hectic,” he said of being recognized.

Nevertheless, the minor league trappings come with major league distractions when a guy as famous as Tebow is involved. Few Class A players, if any, get their own 10-minute pregame media session, as Sielski says happened with Tebow on Wednesday, and a TV news helicopter filmed his first at-bat from beyond the center field fence.

“I think I’m having a lot of fun,” Tebow said, via the Daily Times. “I’m enjoying it, having good at-bats, bad at-bats, working. This is a process, just trying to take those steps every day.”