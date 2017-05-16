

Eddie Lacy is shown in February. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Turner Ignite Sports)

The one-year contract Eddie Lacy signed with the Seahawks includes up to $385,000 in bonus payments tied to his weight. The burly running back hit one of those marks Monday, weighing in under 255 pounds and triggering a $55,000 reward.

Lacy’s agent tweeted that his client tipped the scales at 253 pounds, still more than Seattle would like and much more than the 231 he weighed at the NFL draft combine in 2013. After getting his career off to a good start in Green Bay, Lacy was criticized by Packers Coach Mike McCarthy following the 2015 season for being too heavy, and he continued to struggle with the issue last season.

[Pete Carroll says Seahawks are ‘looking at’ Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III]

Lacy actually ran well for the Packers in 2016, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but he required season-ending ankle surgery after five games and Green Bay parted ways with him in the offseason. His deal with the Seahawks reportedly calls for him to be 250 pounds or less by mid-June, and he’ll be weighed once a month when the season starts, needing to be at 245 or less to earn his bonuses.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll, never one to display a lack of enthusiasm, praised Lacy in an interview Monday with a local radio station, saying (via ESPN), “He looks awesome. He looks great.”

“He’s huge. And he’s going to keep playing huge,” Carroll continued. “He did a fantastic job. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. … He’s worked with the support system that we put in place and [has been] highly successful.”

In the wake of McCarthy’s criticism, Lacy generated numerous reports in early 2016 that he was rededicated to fitness, even working out with P90X founder Tony Horton. In April of that year, Lacy earned compliments from Aaron Rodgers and other Packers players at the team’s first official offseason workout, but he reportedly reverted to some old habits and put much of his weight back on before the season started.

[Antonio Cromartie set to have third child since vasectomy and 13th overall]

Between injuries and ineffectiveness, Lacy has rushed for just 1,118 yards and three touchdowns in 20 games over the past two seasons. He was named the AP offensive rookie of the year in 2013 after rushing for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns, then followed that up with a 1,139-yard, nine-touchdown sophomore campaign. He also caught 77 passes for 684 yards and four touchdowns over those first two seasons, but his receiving numbers dipped to a combined 24-216-2 in 2015 and 2016.

Lacy is still recovering from ankle surgery, but Carroll said Monday that the Alabama product has shown determination in practices. The coach added (via KIRO), “Last week he ran real hard in the drills, not full speed but he ran really hard and worked out throughout all of the practice, so he’s getting all the reps.”

Lacy’s contract in Seattle guarantees him $2.865 million, and he can earn $2.685 million more through various incentives, including for his weight.