

Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar, during a UCLA game in March. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Somehow, amid all the hyperbole and hoopla that LaVar Ball has spun since the first of the year, one member of the Ball family has remained a mystery.

While LaVar talks about his son Lonzo, who will be top pick in the NBA draft next month, and boasts of billion-dollar apparel deals and the ways in which his two younger sons will join Lonzo to dominate the NBA, he has had little to say about his wife and their mother, Tina. Her absence during the NCAA tournament was been conspicuous and an ESPN the Magazine feature about the family explains that she suffered a stroke in February and was hospitalized for two months.

“She can’t really talk right now,” Lonzo Ball told Ramona Shelburne. “But she definitely knows what we’re saying and she smiles all the time. So that’s a good thing.”

Although LaVar Ball and his family seem like ideal reality-show stars, he said he didn’t want Lonzo’s NCAA tournament appearance with UCLA to become “a movie where they’re like, ‘Lonzo’s playing for his mom.'” There was a buzz about her health during the tournament, but, when asked about it, Lonzo referred to it only as “family business” and the Balls were protective.

“Words really can’t describe how much she does for us,” Lonzo said. “She’s a lot like my dad: energetic … except she’s not crazy on the cameras.”

LaVar missed Lonzo’s final tournament game with UCLA to be with his wife and it was assumed he was making another attention-getting move.

“Everybody was like, ‘What is LaVar doing?’” Ball said. “Don’t worry about what I’m doing. I take care of mine. She’s the one. Just so smooth. She’s not like other girls. She’s tough, smart, pretty. I told my wife, ‘I been with you so long, you can have one eye drooped and your mouth over here like this and you’re still beautiful to me. I look at you the same way. That ain’t gonna never change.’”

LaVar Ball met Tina Ball while they were playing college basketball at Cal State and her athleticism and 6-foot height captured his attention. “I saw her walking down the hall, and I told her, ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do together, but we’re going to do something,'” LaVar told CBS Sports with a laugh back in 2015. They got married and three boys arrived.

“And I knew they were going to hoop like this from Day One,” LaVar said in the 2015 interview. “That’s why I married my wife. Before they even came out the womb, I said, ‘I’m having three.’ And with the way I’m built, and the way she’s built, I knew I was going to have three killers. So this thing was planned long ago. Because I knew if you put two basketball players together, this is what you’re going to get. I knew this is what we were going to get.”

He told Shelburne that he was certain his children would be boys. Totally certain.

“I don’t put out no girls,” he said. “… Me being alpha dog in our family, I’m gonna have boys. Gimme three boys.”

And there was no chance his sons wouldn’t be basketball players. “Wasn’t going to happen,” LaVar says. “Speak it into existence. Keep talking about it until it happens.”